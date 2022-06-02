PPP announces protest against Imran Khan’s statement on splitting Pakistan
Share
KARACHI – PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardar has asked party workers to hold protest across the country against PTI chairman Imran Khan’s statement in which he had warned that Pakistan will split into three parts if right decision are not taken by the establishment.
In an interview with a private television channel, Imran Khan told hold: “If the establishment does not make the right decision, then I assure you that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed".
He explained that international powers will ask for denuclearisation of Pakistan once it defaults as it happened with Ukraine in 1990s.
The statement of the PTI chief drew criticism from political leaders with Asif Zardari stating that the language used by Imran Khan is not of a Pakistani citizen but of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as no patriot could take of splitting Pakistan into pieces.
The PPP co-chairman said no power can divide Pakistan into pieces, adding: “Pakistan will exist till the day of judgement".
PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry also denounced the PTI chief’s remarks and said "only a mentally ill” person could give such statements.
Recalling Imran Khan’s previous statements of dropping nuclear bomb on Pakistan and calls for civil disobedience movement, the PML-N leader said that action must be taken against the PTI chairman.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan, he said, has sought reports regarding the violation of its order by the PTI leaders in Azadi March. He hoped that institutions will also play their role against him.
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah also condemned Imran Khan for his statement and said: “Not Pakistan, but PTI itself will break into pieces”. He also termed the PTI chief an agent of Pakistan’s enemy.
Establishment’s wrong decisions to break ... 09:52 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged the establishment to take right decision as Pakistan is passing through ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- PPP announces protest against Imran Khan’s statement on splitting ...10:31 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Establishment’s wrong decisions to break Pakistan into three ...09:52 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Johnny Depp ‘at peace’ after winning defamation lawsuit against ...09:22 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:35 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 June 202208:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Salman Khan’s security beefed up after Sidhu Moosewala’s killing11:55 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Hira Mani faces backlash over ‘new fashion style'07:15 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Shagufta Ejaz shares a hilarious TikTok video about Nawaz Sharif06:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022