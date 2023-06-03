Search

Asim Abbasi takes over helm of British Muslim horror comedy 'Count Abdulla'

Web Desk 10:11 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

Acclaimed British-Pakistani director Asim Abbasi has unveiled the poster of his upcoming British Muslim comedy series, "Count Abdulla," set to air on ITVX.

"Count Abdulla" is a six-part horror comedy that revolves around the life of Abdulla Khan (played by Arian Nik), a Muslim doctor in his mid-20s grappling with an identity crisis. Caught between the contrasting values of his religiously devout mother and his secular, pleasure-seeking friends, Abdulla's life takes a hilarious turn when he is bitten by a vampire played by Jaime Winstone, leading them on a comical adventure.

Taking to his Instagram, Abbasi shared a poster of the film with the caption, "Human Juice. 100% Certified Halal. 15th June. Only on @itvxofficial" 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Abbasi (@a_abbasi)

Abbasi is known for his critically acclaimed series "Churails" and the 2018 film "Cake". Additionally, he is the director of the highly anticipated series "Barzakh," featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

The witty and engaging screenplay is penned by Kaamil Shah. The series is produced by Hussain Casey Ahmed and Fudge Park Productions, with Phil Gilbert serving as the executive producer.

Asim Abbasi's 'Barzakh' premieres at Series Mania Festival 2023

