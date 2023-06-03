Search

From Atheletes to Music Artists: AI revamps Pakistan Cricket Team

04:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

With the introduction of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to layman, imagining things in alternative universe isn't a dream anymore, especially when it comes to reimagining the talented lot of Pakistani Cricket team.

The esteemed players, who could easily fool their way into modelling — thanks to their dashing looks — have all the it takes to switch professions, or so AI creators believe.

After actors and politicians were seen in different avatars, AI creators made a separate league for Pakistani Cricket Team to flaunt, if they wish. Revamping the team as rockstars, the remarkable transformation has become the new internet obsession.  

Many well-known faces of Pakistani cricket scene including Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan have been turned into musicians in the newly created avatars. 

Safe to say, the players' avatars also did justice to their exceptional skills on the cricket field.

Watch how Haris Rauf discovers his soulful singing abilities, while Shaheen Shah Afridi embraces the guitar, mesmerizing audiences with his melodies.

Babar Azam has astonished fans with his vocal range, and Iftikhar Ahmed has seamlessly transitioned into rap, delivering catchy lyrics.

Imad Wasim has mastered multiple instruments, and Shadab Khan has found his calling as a talented songwriter.

As AI continues to push the boundaries of innovation, one can only imagine the imaginative twists and hidden talents that lie ahead, opening up new dimensions for these extraordinary individuals.

AI has unlocked the musical potential of Pakistani cricketers, showcasing their versatility and captivating audiences worldwide with their remarkable talents.

Making muscles and money: AI images of billionaires in gym go viral

