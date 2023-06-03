From Atheletes to Music Artists: AI revamps Pakistan Cricket Team

With the introduction of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to layman, imagining things in alternative universe isn't a dream anymore, especially when it comes to reimagining the talented lot of Pakistani Cricket team.
The esteemed players, who could easily fool their way into modelling — thanks to their dashing looks — have all the it takes to switch professions, or so AI creators believe.
After actors and politicians were seen in different avatars, AI creators made a separate league for Pakistani Cricket Team to flaunt, if they wish. Revamping the team as rockstars, the remarkable transformation has become the new internet obsession.
Many well-known faces of Pakistani cricket scene including Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan have been turned into musicians in the newly created avatars.
Safe to say, the players' avatars also did justice to their exceptional skills on the cricket field.
Watch how Haris Rauf discovers his soulful singing abilities, while Shaheen Shah Afridi embraces the guitar, mesmerizing audiences with his melodies.
Babar Azam has astonished fans with his vocal range, and Iftikhar Ahmed has seamlessly transitioned into rap, delivering catchy lyrics.
Imad Wasim has mastered multiple instruments, and Shadab Khan has found his calling as a talented songwriter.
As AI continues to push the boundaries of innovation, one can only imagine the imaginative twists and hidden talents that lie ahead, opening up new dimensions for these extraordinary individuals.
AI has unlocked the musical potential of Pakistani cricketers, showcasing their versatility and captivating audiences worldwide with their remarkable talents.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
