Canada launches first-ever category based selection for Express Entry and these professionals would benefit

Web Desk 12:23 AM | 2 Jun, 2023
TORONTO - The government of Canada has announced the first-ever launch of category-based selection for the country's most sought-after Express Entry system.

According to an official press release issued on Wednesday, the category-based selection will allow the country to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents with specific skills, training or language ability.

The government has announced that this year, category-based selection invitations will focus on candidates who have

  • Strong French language proficiency or
  • Work experience in fields which are healthcare, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions, trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors, transport, agriculture and agri-food

As part of the fresh policy, the government believes that category-based selection supports Canada’s commitment to welcoming in-demand professionals into communities across the country. Additionally, by placing a special focus on Francophone immigration, the Government of Canada is ensuring that French communities can continue to live their life in Canada in the official language of their choice.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship commented on the recent policy that the changes to the Express Entry system will ensure that employers have the skilled workers they need to grow and succeed.

“Everywhere I go, I’ve heard loud and clear from employers across the country who are experiencing chronic labour shortages. These changes to the Express Entry system will ensure that they have the skilled workers they need to grow and succeed. We can also grow our economy and help businesses with labour shortages while also increasing the number of French-proficient candidates to help ensure the vitality of French-speaking communities. Put simply, Canada’s immigration system has never been more responsive to the country’s social or economic needs,” he said.

What is Express Entry

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship economic immigration management system and is famous across the globe among prospective immigrants.

The Express Entry System is a streamlined immigration process designed to attract skilled workers to Canada. It operates through an online system where candidates create profiles and are assigned Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores based on factors such as age, education, work experience, language skills, and other criteria.

The highest-ranked candidates receive invitations to apply for permanent residency by the Canadian government. Successful applicants and their families can live, work, and settle in Canada as permanent residents. The system aims to meet the country's economic and labor market needs by selecting skilled individuals who can contribute to Canada's economy.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

