Search

World

Death toll in India train disaster climbs to 280 as nearly 1000 injured

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 3 Jun, 2023
Death toll in India train disaster climbs to 280 as nearly 1000 injured
Source: screengrab/social media

BHUBANESWAR – The death toll in the horrific railroad accident in India climbed to at least 280 on Saturday, with nearly 1000 injured as rescuers continued to pull victims from the wreckage.

Several people were trapped in the trains in India's eastern Odisha state as Coromandel Express, which operates between Kolkata and Chennai, collided with the Howrah Superfast Express.

According to South Eastern Railway officials, the Howrah Superfast Express derailed and tangled up with the Coromandel Express.

Pradeep Jena, the chief secretary of Odisha, informed the media that more hundreds of injured passengers had already been admitted to various hospitals.

Shocking graphics from the incident showed rescuers scaling one of the trains' wreck to look for survivors. Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, stated the goal of the government was to "move the living to the hospitals, that's our first concern, to look after the living."

https://twitter.com/kushanmitra/status/1664840452799864832

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi stated in a tweet that rescue efforts are in progress at the scene and that people in need are receiving "all possible assistance."

''Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,'' he added.

The recent crash is said to be India's worst train crash this century. In 1981, the South Asian nation witnessed the worst train disaster in which at least 800 people were killed.

India is known for one of the largest train networks in the world and misfortunes are frequent, despite the government’s measures to curb tragedies.

27 crushed to death in India stampede

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

India lost Rs240 million due to BrahMos missile misfiring into Pakistan

10:12 PM | 30 May, 2023

India overtakes China as world's most populated nation

09:50 AM | 26 May, 2023

Australian PM announces migration agreement with India

08:18 PM | 24 May, 2023

Turkiye, Egypt to skip G20 summit hosted by India in occupied Kashmir 

02:25 PM | 21 May, 2023

Onus on Pakistan as India wants ‘normal relations’ with its neighbors: Modi

09:19 AM | 20 May, 2023

Eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims charred to death in Makkah hotel fire

10:15 AM | 20 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

OGRA okays up to 50pc increase in sui gas prices

10:10 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: