Hania Aamir shares "lit" throwback pictures

Hania Aamir is definitely a supermodel and a top-notch actress, but she's a true friend above all. The Pakistani star, whose breathtaking beauty and effervescent personality makes her all the more lovable, recently shared throwback pictures from the intimate yet star-studded birthday party of Maida Azmat, Aamir's manager and friend.

The "lit" birthday party saw many prominent faces of the industry including Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Tapu Javeri, Ali Rehman Khan, and Wardha Saleem in attendance.

The Titli diva shared a carousel of candid moments from the party full of laughters, smiles, and happiness — not to forget Azmat's dollar bill cake.

Azmat also took to Instagram to express love for her "super friends." She said, "I love you all for making my birthday so so special and for being there"

Tagging Nubain Ali, Tapu Javeri, and Wardha Saleem, Azmat showed gratitude "for planning the surprise party" which she called "just perfect."

Tagging Hania, Azmat thanked the actress "for the pre spa day, the cake, the dress" and driving her around "all day convincing to wear a sequins blouse just in case."

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and is currently working in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.