India train accident leaves at least 50 dead, 300 injured

Two passenger trains crashed in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Friday, resulting in death of at least 50 people and injuries to 350.

According to the Indian media, the Coromandel Express, which operates between Kolkata and Chennai, collided with the Howrah Superfast Express.

According to South Eastern Railway officials, the Howrah Superfast Express derailed and tangled up with the Coromandel Express.

The number of fatalities in the accident, which occurred in the Balasore district, has not yet been officially confirmed however, according to reports in the media, at least 50 people were killed.

Pradeep Jena, the chief secretary of Odisha, informed the media that more than 350 injured passengers had already been admitted to various hospitals.

Images from the incident showed rescuers scaling one of the trains' wreck to look for survivors.

Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, stated the goal of the government was to "move the living to the hospitals, that's our first concern, to look after the living."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in a tweet that rescue efforts are in progress at the scene and that people in need are receiving "all possible assistance."

''Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,'' he addded.