PSL 6, Match 12 – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Live Score and Live Updates

KARACHI – Islamabad United has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the twelfth match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be played at National Stadium Karachi today.

Daily Pakistan will present live scores and live updates of this most entertaining match of the PSL 6 edition. PTV Sports and Geo Super will be shown live actions from the ground.

The match was delayed yesterday after a United's player Fawad Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus.

The match will start at 7pm.

SQUADS:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn.