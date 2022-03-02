Pakistan to stay neutral in UNGA session condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is likely to abstain from the United Nations General Assembly’s session to avoid taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A report of a leading publication quoting sources said Islamabad has decided not to take sides on this issue as the country of 221 million supports a peaceful and negotiated settlement.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Pakistan as EU nations have urged Pakistan to support an emergency resolution condemning Moscow’s aggression.

As the Western block is pressing Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is attempting a balancing act in relations. Khan, who visited Russia on the day the invasion began, defended his decision saying he was there to discuss bilateral issues only.

Khan while addressing the situation said Pakistan’s foreign policy is independent. Foreign Office spokesman also maintained that Islamabad has been engaging with members of the international community to exchange perspectives on the deteriorating situation.

Human Rights Minister, Shireen Mazari, also reacted on social media as she called the joint statement ‘ironic’.

Ironic! After decades of ignoring all violations of UN Charter, UNSC resolutions, 4th Geneva Convention by India in IIOJK & Israel in Palestine, now UN Charter & Int Law remembered! Remember attacks on Iraq, Libya, Syria - Srebrenica massacre & illegal drone attacks on Pak? https://t.co/RB9o4jl9lT — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 1, 2022

Pakistan did not support military force, but the EU should not adhere to the UN Charter selectively as has been done for decades, she wrote on Twitter while condemning alleged violations in Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Moscow vetoed a UNSC resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while Beijing abstained from the vote. India and UAE also abstained from the vote on the US-drafted text.