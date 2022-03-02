Pakistan to stay neutral in UNGA session condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine
Web Desk
07:30 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Pakistan to stay neutral in UNGA session condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine
Source: President of Russia_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is likely to abstain from the United Nations General Assembly’s session to avoid taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A report of a leading publication quoting sources said Islamabad has decided not to take sides on this issue as the country of 221 million supports a peaceful and negotiated settlement.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Pakistan as EU nations have urged Pakistan to support an emergency resolution condemning Moscow’s aggression.

As the Western block is pressing Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is attempting a balancing act in relations. Khan, who visited Russia on the day the invasion began, defended his decision saying he was there to discuss bilateral issues only.

Khan while addressing the situation said Pakistan’s foreign policy is independent. Foreign Office spokesman also maintained that Islamabad has been engaging with members of the international community to exchange perspectives on the deteriorating situation.

Human Rights Minister, Shireen Mazari, also reacted on social media as she called the joint statement ‘ironic’.

Pakistan did not support military force, but the EU should not adhere to the UN Charter selectively as has been done for decades, she wrote on Twitter while condemning alleged violations in Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir.

Foreign envoys push Pakistan to condemn Russian ... 11:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – As the Russian army continues to move deeper into Ukraine, representatives of 22 countries in ...

Earlier, Moscow vetoed a UNSC resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while Beijing abstained from the vote. India and UAE also abstained from the vote on the US-drafted text.

Biden promises punishment for Putin as Russia ... 11:26 AM | 2 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON/KYIV – US President Joe Biden, in his first State of the Union address, said Vladimir Putin 'badly ...

More From This Category
Brig (r) Asad Munir gets justice years after ...
06:25 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
IMF to evaluate Pakistan’s relief package in ...
05:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
PKR 3.18 billion+ Collected in lieu of Online ...
05:10 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Punjab makes Khatam-e-Nabuwat oath compulsory in ...
04:45 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Fishermen catch rare shark in Pakistani waters
04:20 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Earthquake jolts northwestern Pakistan
03:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Hareem Shah's new swimming pool video goes viral
07:02 PM | 2 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr