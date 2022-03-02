Shaheen Afridi pens lovely birthday wish for Shahid Afridi
LAHORE – Shaheen Shah Afridi, star Pakistani seamer and Lahore Qalandars skipper, has extended adorable wish to cricket legend and his future father-in-law Shahid Afridi on his 42nd birthday.
Shaheen Afridi, who steered Qalandars to lift maiden PSL victory, is engaged to a daughter of the all-rounder.
Taking to Twitter, Shaheen shared his picture with Shahid Afridi and wrote: “ Happy birthday to Lala. The super star of cricket world and the pride of Pakistan. May you continue to be the light for millionsos people around the world, Ameen.”
Happy birthday to Lala @SAfridiOfficial - the super star of cricket world and the pride of Pakistan. May you continue to be the light for millionsos people around the world, Ameen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WNrF2I8yNB— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 1, 2022
Shaheen Afrid, 20, made his international debut for Pakistan in April 2018 and his Test match debut for the national team in December 2018.
