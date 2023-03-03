From Hollywood to North Nazimabad: Hazim Bangwar shares his inspiring journey

Hazim Bangwar quickly rose to fame when his photos went viral, surprising many with his modern and trendy appearance as an assistant commissioner. Having spent most of his life living in the UK and the USA, he has returned to his homeland to serve his country as a public servant.

His unique perspective and experiences from living abroad have contributed to his fresh and contemporary approach to his role, which has undoubtedly played a part in his newfound popularity among the public.

During his appearance as a guest on Mathira's show, he shared his remarkable journey of breaking into Hollywood's music industry. He revealed that he has collaborated with renowned artists such as Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, leveraging the songwriting skills that he had developed while studying. His talent did not go unnoticed and it allowed him to support himself while making a name for himself in the music industry.

Despite his luxurious lifestyle of dining at the world's best restaurants and wearing high-end brands, he felt a strong sense of unease that the basic needs of many people in Pakistan were not being met. This prompted him to return to his homeland and take the competitive examination, which he successfully passed. He is currently serving the public in North Nazimabad, Karachi, fulfilling his passion for public service and helping his fellow countrymen.

Hazim revealed that many people advised him against entering the public service and told him to go abroad where he was already settled. However, he remained determined to pursue his goal and is now fulfilling his dream of making a positive impact on his community.