Search

Lifestyle

From Hollywood to North Nazimabad: Hazim Bangwar shares his inspiring journey

Web Desk 02:06 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
From Hollywood to North Nazimabad: Hazim Bangwar shares his inspiring journey
Source: Instagram

Hazim Bangwar quickly rose to fame when his photos went viral, surprising many with his modern and trendy appearance as an assistant commissioner. Having spent most of his life living in the UK and the USA, he has returned to his homeland to serve his country as a public servant.

His unique perspective and experiences from living abroad have contributed to his fresh and contemporary approach to his role, which has undoubtedly played a part in his newfound popularity among the public.

During his appearance as a guest on Mathira's show, he shared his remarkable journey of breaking into Hollywood's music industry. He revealed that he has collaborated with renowned artists such as Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, leveraging the songwriting skills that he had developed while studying. His talent did not go unnoticed and it allowed him to support himself while making a name for himself in the music industry.

Despite his luxurious lifestyle of dining at the world's best restaurants and wearing high-end brands, he felt a strong sense of unease that the basic needs of many people in Pakistan were not being met. This prompted him to return to his homeland and take the competitive examination, which he successfully passed. He is currently serving the public in North Nazimabad, Karachi, fulfilling his passion for public service and helping his fellow countrymen.

Hazim revealed that many people advised him against entering the public service and told him to go abroad where he was already settled. However, he remained determined to pursue his goal and is now fulfilling his dream of making a positive impact on his community. 

VIDEO: North Nazimabad AC Hazim Bangwar tells if he was 'deported' from US (DP Exclusive)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Leaked videos: Hareem Shah's husband affirms that he will stand by his wife

05:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Shaan Shahid shares his two cents on working in Bollywood

07:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

HSY dedicates latest collection to his late mother, women of courage

11:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Aiman Khan's weight loss journey takes the internet by storm

08:20 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Srha Asghar shares 'things you do as a parent to make your baby smile'

11:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Babar Azam responds to journalist's question about his marriage

04:28 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

This UAE restaurant offers free food to visit visa holders

03:03 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 3, 2023

09:00 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.20 282.8
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.02 74.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 206
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: