From Hollywood to North Nazimabad: Hazim Bangwar shares his inspiring journey

Hazim Bangwar quickly rose to fame when his photos went viral, surprising many with his modern and trendy appearance as an assistant commissioner. Having spent most of his life living in the UK and the USA, he has returned to his homeland to serve his country as a public servant.
His unique perspective and experiences from living abroad have contributed to his fresh and contemporary approach to his role, which has undoubtedly played a part in his newfound popularity among the public.
During his appearance as a guest on Mathira's show, he shared his remarkable journey of breaking into Hollywood's music industry. He revealed that he has collaborated with renowned artists such as Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, leveraging the songwriting skills that he had developed while studying. His talent did not go unnoticed and it allowed him to support himself while making a name for himself in the music industry.
Despite his luxurious lifestyle of dining at the world's best restaurants and wearing high-end brands, he felt a strong sense of unease that the basic needs of many people in Pakistan were not being met. This prompted him to return to his homeland and take the competitive examination, which he successfully passed. He is currently serving the public in North Nazimabad, Karachi, fulfilling his passion for public service and helping his fellow countrymen.
Hazim revealed that many people advised him against entering the public service and told him to go abroad where he was already settled. However, he remained determined to pursue his goal and is now fulfilling his dream of making a positive impact on his community.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.20
|282.8
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.02
|74.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
