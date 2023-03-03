Search

In a first, AIFD of Iqra University to exhibit at Paris Fashion Week

Noor Fatima 12:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
In a first, AIFD of Iqra University to exhibit at Paris Fashion Week

For the first time, students of the Asian Institute of Fashion Design of Iqra University will present their work in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

This milestone will help Pakistani designers step up their game eventually bringing Pakistani fashion under the international limelight. On March 5th, 2023, AIFD will exhibit a collection of work at the Hôtel d'Évreux at Place Vendôme in Paris, France.

Maheen Lakhani Ahmar, co-founder and CEO of AIFD, aced this significant feat.

For starters, Place Vendôme is the most prestigious square in Paris and is home to international brands including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, and Cartier.

AIFD’s show in Paris will commence with their first-ever student-made Fashion Film, ‘Enchanted Odyssey.’  The Fashion film will be followed by a showcase of the Top 10 looks from the AIFD Thesis Collection 2022.

The collection will reportedly be exhibited at Hôtel d’Évreux in Place Vendôme which was built in the 17th century. The Hôtel d’Évreux is a model of Period architecture with 18th Directoire and Napoléon III style rooms.

The jewel of Paris's historical and assets heritage will serve as a great showroom for the coveted fashion show.

Bagallery to host yet again Pakistan’s biggest fashion & beauty Expo in Lahore

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

