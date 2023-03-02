PSL8: Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

LAHORE – Table toppers Lahore Qalandars will face off with Quetta Gladiators today, eyeing 4th continuous win as they take on Purple Force at Gaddafi Stadium.
After flying high with back-to-back wins in the country’s flagship tournament, Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars are set for another power-packed action at home ground. Playing at the same stadium in previous clashes, Qalandars managed to bag both of their fixtures.
Gladiators, after facing multiple blows in the ongoing Twenty20 league, will be looking for a comeback. The squad earlier was outfoxed by Qalandars in their last encounter.
Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch is touted as batting-friendly and will help the power strikers raking big numbers.
In previous games in season 8 of the Pakistan Super League, Qalandars are backed by their batters as the team managed to surpass a 200-run score in the last game without a single fifty.
On the other hand, Purple Force could not make any big show in the ongoing cricket tournament. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad and hitter Iftikhar Ahmad remained in form but the franchise is yet to pick up momentum. The likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Odean Smith have not been quite successful of late.
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee plunged drastically to approach an all-time low against the US dollar during the opening hours of the trading session on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 283, a decrease of Rs14.89, against the greenback.
The recent development comes on the heels of further monetary tightening to control inflation at the central bank's emergency Monetary Policy Committee meeting which is due today.
On Wednesday, the local currency witnessed depreciation against the dollar, settling at 266.11.
Experts claim the recent depreciation of the local currency is part of a market correction as IMF demanded to end the significant gap in rates between the open and inter-bank market.
Investor sentiment was also dented amid economic uncertainty due to delay in International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
