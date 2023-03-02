PSL8: Quetta Gladiators field first against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against table toppers Lahore Qalandars in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at Gaddafi Stadium today (Thursday).

After flying high with back-to-back wins in the country’s flagship tournament, Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars are set for another power-packed action at home ground. Playing at the same stadium in previous clashes, Qalandars managed to bag both of their fixtures.

Gladiators, after facing multiple blows in the ongoing Twenty20 league, will be looking for a comeback. The squad earlier was outfoxed by Qalandars in their last encounter.

Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch is touted as batting-friendly and will help the power strikers raking big numbers.

In previous games in season 8 of the Pakistan Super League, Qalandars are backed by their batters as the team managed to surpass a 200-run score in the last game without a single fifty.

On the other hand, Purple Force could not make any big show in the ongoing cricket tournament. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad and hitter Iftikhar Ahmad remained in form but the franchise is yet to pick up momentum. The likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Odean Smith have not been quite successful of late.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan