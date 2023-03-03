Search

Yasir Hussain says Pakistani dramas promoting violence against women

Web Desk 12:50 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
Yasir Hussain says Pakistani dramas promoting violence against women
Source: Instagram

Pakistani film and TV actor Yasir Hussain believes that prevalence of drama serials showing women being slapped, abused and humiliated has become a disturbing norm, partly due to the censor board's preoccupation with films.

He says this depiction of women in Pakistani dramas is harmful since these dramas are unrestricted and aired for extended periods. As a result, these dramas are shaping viewers' opinion about women significantly.

During an appearance on FWhy Podcast, the Javed Iqbal actor spoke about how the entertainment industry stereotypes women based on their clothing choices. He noted that short hair and Western attire are commonly used to represent modernity, even though many women who wear traditional clothing are equally progressive in their thinking and actions.

He expressed concern about how smoking and dishonesty are frequently associated with women who have short hair in dramas, leading to perpetuation of negative stereotypes. Hussain asserts that the female characters he has created in his work are all empowered and multifaceted.

Hussain cited examples of his female characters from Lahore Se Lahore and criticized the portrayal of women in Pakistani dramas. He argued that by presenting women as submissive and enduring physical abuse without protest, dramas are normalizing such behaviour. He questioned the need for such shows, which are primarily created for higher TRP ratings. 

He expressed concern that such depictions can influence men's attitudes towards women, leading them to believe that they will be loved even if they resort to violence. He found it disturbing that the hero in some films is portrayed in this manner. He contrasted this with the fact that dramas, which are readily available and free, are watched by people for months, leading to a long-term impact on their perception.

Also, Hussain criticised the portrayal of forced marriages, where a man can abduct a woman from the street and marry her against her will. He found it disturbing that such shows suggest that a woman can fall in love with her abuser, promoting a dangerous and harmful message.

Yasir Hussain drew a comparison with the Indian film Kabir Singh, which also contained similar content but was restricted by an age limit. He noted that unlike films, which have restrictions and guidelines, Pakistani dramas are free and accessible to anyone, including children. Hussain criticised a lack of censorship for TV shows and suggested that anything could be shown on TV without any accountability.

Hussain spoke about the harmful impact of these depictions, where women are often beaten and humiliated but still they love their abuser. He noted that such portrayals can influence real-life behaviour, and some men may emulate these actions and think that it's acceptable to hit their wives. He emphasised the need for responsible content creation and the importance of censor board to ensure that such shows do not perpetuate harmful messages.

Hussain's recent works include Shadi Mubarak Ho, Baaghi, The After, Moon Show, Baandi, Jhooti, Koyal and Badshah Begum.

