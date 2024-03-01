Search

Top NewsWorld

France to back UN chief's call for independent probe into Israeli shooting of Palestinians

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 1 Mar, 2024
Gaza shooting
Source: X

France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Friday that Paris would back the United Nations' call for an independent investigation into this week's Israeli shooting of Palestinians waiting for aid.

Speaking on France Inter radio, Sejourne said, "The humanitarian situation has been catastrophic for several weeks now and what happened is indefensible and unjustifiable. Israel needs to be able to hear it and it needs to stop."

He added, "We have gone a step further, people are fighting for food and there are riots. I heard the request from the Secretary General of the United Nations to open an independent investigation and I think that France will support this."

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the killing of over 100 people seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza was a situation that would require an effective independent investigation.

Speaking in St. Vincent and the Grenadines ahead of a regional summit, Guterres said he was "shocked" by the latest episode in the Israeli invasion of Palestine.

Palestinian authorities say over 30,000 civilians have been killed since October 7. More than 70,000 others are wounded while scores stuck under rubble with fate of most of them unknown. 

Responding to questions on the failure of a recent Security Council resolution seeking a ceasefire, Guterres said worsening geopolitical divides have "transformed the veto power into an effective instrument of paralysis of the action of the Security Council."

"I am totally convinced that we need a humanitarian ceasefire and we need the unconditional and immediate release of hostages and that we should have a Security Council able to achieve these objectives," Guterres said.

Also, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was angered by the shooting of more than 100 Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza and demanded "truth and justice" regarding the role of Israeli soldiers in the incident.

"Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law," Macron said in a post on X.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:25 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

France to back UN chief's call for independent probe into Israeli ...

10:34 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq elected NA speaker, PPP's Ghulam Mustafa deputy ...

08:58 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Why is Google removing Indian matrimonial apps from Play Store?

09:55 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Election for NA speaker, deputy speaker to be held today 

11:57 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Barrister Gohar once again elected PTI chairman unopposed

11:25 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased again before new govt assumes ...

Most viewed

10:20 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

National Assembly elected members take oath amid ruckus, protest ...

11:34 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

China 'rolls over' $2b loan to Pakistan 

07:32 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

PML-N picks Shehbaz for PM slot, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for NA speaker

09:02 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

President convenes NA session hours before oath-taking of elected MNAs

08:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Death toll in Israeli firing on Palestinians waiting for aid rises to ...

10:31 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

UK Telecoms company links to Russian oligarchs and sanctioned deals

Advertisement

Latest

08:44 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Ban on transfers, postings imposed on directives of new Punjab CM

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Gold extends gains for second consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 2, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 27.13 27.43
Swedish Korona SEK 314.07 316.57
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: