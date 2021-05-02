Shahbaz Sharif rejects electronic voting machines proposal

LAHORE – Former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Sunday rejected the government's proposal to use electronic voting machines in the next polls.

Explaining his rationale behind the refusal, the PML-N leader said the electronic voting system has been declared a failure by the entire world adding that electoral reforms are undertaken with the consultations of all key stakeholders, the public's opinion, and by developing a consent.

Such key decisions cannot be made by one individual. The sensitive process of electoral reforms should be formed with the confidence of the entirety of the nation.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر اور قائد حزب اختلاف شہبازشریف نے الیکڑانک ووٹنگ مشین کے استعمال کی تجویز مسترد کردی



الیکڑانک ووٹنگ کانظام تمام دنیانے مستر دکیا، پاکستانی الیکشن کمشن ناقابل عمل قرار دے چکاہے

زیراl، ایک فردکی خواہش یا حکم پر ایسے اہم قومی کام انجام نہیں پاتے — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 2, 2021

He further added that the reforms come to the fore through consultation between all the sides involved and in the light of the masses' opinion and unanimity.

PML-N had undertaken electoral reforms in 2018 via consultations with all political parties including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. No one had any reservations with the electoral reforms undertaken during our government, he added.

Pakistan develops electronic voting machine for ... 09:06 PM | 22 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Electronics has developed the electronic voting machine as the incumbent ...

Lambasting the incumbent government, Shahbaz said when we want to discuss reforms with the government and provide it positive recommendations; the authorities were not ready to listen to it. At that time, PTI leaders started insulting the Opposition by using the NRO rhetoric.