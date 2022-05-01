Eid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

PESHAWAR – Unlike the rest of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, special assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, announced on Sunday the provincial government had received 130 eyewitness accounts of Shawwal moon sighting from different areas of the province.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to officially celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervour across the province tomorrow,” said the special assistant.

Moreover, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's zonal body in Peshawar urged the central body to review its decision to celebrate Eid in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The zonal committee head said they had "examined the sightings" and considered them after a through review.

شوال المکرم کے چاند سے متعلق اہم فیصلہ



خیبرپختونخوا کے مختلف علاقوں سے شوال المکرم کا چاند دیکھنے کی 130 شہادتیں موصول ہوئی. خیبرپختونخوا حکومت نے پیر 2 مئی کو سرکاری طور پر عیدالفطر منانے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے.کل صوبے بھر میں عیدالفطر مذہبی جوش و جذبے سے منائی جائیگی۔

سب کو عید مبارک — Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif (@SenatorSaif) May 1, 2022

On the other hand, the rest of the country will celebrate Eid on Tuesday, May 3, in line with the decision of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor said the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was an independent body and that the federal government could not "dictate" it.

“We can only request the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee not to ignore the sightings," Shakoor said. He said the zonal committee received reports of moon sighting after the central body's meeting concluded.