Eid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday
Share
PESHAWAR – Unlike the rest of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.
Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, special assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, announced on Sunday the provincial government had received 130 eyewitness accounts of Shawwal moon sighting from different areas of the province.
“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to officially celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervour across the province tomorrow,” said the special assistant.
Moreover, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's zonal body in Peshawar urged the central body to review its decision to celebrate Eid in Pakistan on Tuesday.
The zonal committee head said they had "examined the sightings" and considered them after a through review.
شوال المکرم کے چاند سے متعلق اہم فیصلہ— Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif (@SenatorSaif) May 1, 2022
خیبرپختونخوا کے مختلف علاقوں سے شوال المکرم کا چاند دیکھنے کی 130 شہادتیں موصول ہوئی. خیبرپختونخوا حکومت نے پیر 2 مئی کو سرکاری طور پر عیدالفطر منانے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے.کل صوبے بھر میں عیدالفطر مذہبی جوش و جذبے سے منائی جائیگی۔
سب کو عید مبارک
On the other hand, the rest of the country will celebrate Eid on Tuesday, May 3, in line with the decision of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor said the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was an independent body and that the federal government could not "dictate" it.
“We can only request the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee not to ignore the sightings," Shakoor said. He said the zonal committee received reports of moon sighting after the central body's meeting concluded.
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Eid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday10:08 PM | 1 May, 2022
- Did TV anchor Saleem Safi perform Umrah with PM Shehbaz's delegation?09:15 PM | 1 May, 2022
- California Police to award young Pakistani for saving human life08:31 PM | 1 May, 2022
- Pakistan gets $8bn lifeline from Saudi Arabia to revive ailing economy07:29 PM | 1 May, 2022
- Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday as Shawwal moon not sighted in Pakistan: ...06:49 PM | 1 May, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat’s bold photo sets internet on fire05:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Saba Qamar dazzles at the premiere of her film "Ghabrana Nahi Hai"05:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Celebrities react to torture, abuse of Golden Man of Islamabad10:57 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022