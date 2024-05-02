Search

Is Lahore going to host Indian cricket team for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Source: File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 might see India stationed in one city throughout the tournament, as the board seeks solutions for a potential historic visit by India to Pakistan after nearly 17 years.

Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi are the three designated venues for the two-week Champions Trophy. According to reports, the draft PCB schedule suggests India will be stationed in Lahore, where all their matches, including the final, are slated to occur.

The proposal to base India in one city is aimed at mitigating logistical and security complexities surrounding their travel. Additionally, Lahore's proximity to the Wagah border crossing offers Indian fans a relatively convenient option for attendance.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently revealed that the board had forwarded a draft schedule to the ICC for discussions with the eight participating members. The primary challenge is expected to revolve around India's potential participation.

Since the 2008 Asia Cup, no Indian team has played in Pakistan. Tensions between the two nations escalated after the Mumbai terror attacks in the same year, disrupting bilateral cricket ties.

Last year's Asia Cup, hosted by Pakistan, necessitated a hybrid arrangement where India played all matches, including those against Pakistan, in Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan played their World Cup games in India across five venues, indicating the asymmetry in bilateral relations.

The decision on India's participation in the Champions Trophy rests with the Indian government rather than the BCCI. PCB chairman Naqvi expressed optimism about the event, hoping for the participation of all eight teams, although he refrained from commenting specifically on India's stance.

The Champions Trophy marks Pakistan's first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup, where they co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka. Despite previous hosting plans in 2008 being postponed due to security concerns, Pakistan has since witnessed a resurgence in international cricket since 2015, with all teams except India visiting for various tournaments.

