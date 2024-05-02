Search

ViralWorld

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Prime suspect Goldy Brar shot dead in US

Web Desk
12:29 AM | 2 May, 2024
Goldy Brar
Source: File photos

Reports from Indian media suggest that Goldy Brar, a notorious gangster and the prime suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been fatally shot in the United States.

The shooting occurred around 5:25 PM local time on Tuesday at Fairmont and Holt Avenue, according to Indian news outlets.

Goldy Brar and an associate were reportedly ambushed by unidentified assailants outside his residence in the US. The attackers opened fire and fled the scene, leaving both victims injured. One of them succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Arsh Dalla and Lakbhir, known adversaries of Goldy Brar, have claimed responsibility for the attack, citing a longstanding feud.

Originally named Satinderjeet Brar and hailing from India, Goldy Brar was a notorious criminal with a record of violent and drug-related crimes. He brazenly confessed to orchestrating the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on social media, demonstrating his audacity and lack of remorse.

Here are some notable details about Goldy Brar's life and criminal activities:

Departure from India: Goldy Brar left India in 2017 on a student visa bound for Canada.

Principal conspirator: He played a pivotal role in the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower last month, collaborating with Sikh radical groups.

Wanted by authorities: While Indian law enforcement successfully apprehended the gunmen and accomplices involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind, managed to evade capture by fleeing the country. Consequently, authorities sought international assistance to apprehend him.

Who Was Sidhu Moosewala?

Sidhu Moosewala (1993-2022) was a popular Indian singer, rapper, and songwriter renowned for his impactful and often contentious lyrics, addressing various social and political issues.

Tragically, on May 29, 2022, Moosewala was shot and killed in a targeted attack in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab, India, at the age of 28.

Initially, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder. However, Goldy Brar eventually confessed to the crime during a televised appearance, attributing his actions to Moosewala's alleged involvement in the murder of Lawrence's associate, Vicky Midukhera.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:29 AM | 2 May, 2024

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Prime suspect Goldy Brar shot dead in US

09:18 PM | 1 May, 2024

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates the 15th edition of Sharjah ...

08:55 PM | 1 May, 2024

Another viral video shows women 'misbehaving' with Motorway police ...

01:58 PM | 1 May, 2024

Schools closed for two days in UAE due to unstable weather

11:57 AM | 1 May, 2024

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi’s Walima pictures, videos surface online

11:32 AM | 1 May, 2024

Couple show love for ex-PM Imran Khan at their wedding (VIDEO)

Most viewed

10:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

07:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Indian man arrested for harassing girl in Saudi Arabia

11:07 AM | 1 May, 2024

Sham Idrees reacts to deepfake video controversy of Ducky Bhai’s ...

05:37 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistani-origin Humza Yousaf steps down as Scotland’s first ...

10:33 AM | 1 May, 2024

KFC closes over 100 outlets in Malaysia amid Gaza-tied boycott

07:49 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Teenager killed in London sword attack

Advertisement

Latest

12:29 AM | 2 May, 2024

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Prime suspect Goldy Brar shot dead in US

Gold & Silver

08:51 AM | 1 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

Forex

Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates - Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, other currencies - 1 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.35 280
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
NewZealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: