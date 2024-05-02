Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Prime suspect Goldy Brar shot dead in US

Reports from Indian media suggest that Goldy Brar, a notorious gangster and the prime suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been fatally shot in the United States.

The shooting occurred around 5:25 PM local time on Tuesday at Fairmont and Holt Avenue, according to Indian news outlets.

Goldy Brar and an associate were reportedly ambushed by unidentified assailants outside his residence in the US. The attackers opened fire and fled the scene, leaving both victims injured. One of them succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Arsh Dalla and Lakbhir, known adversaries of Goldy Brar, have claimed responsibility for the attack, citing a longstanding feud.

Originally named Satinderjeet Brar and hailing from India, Goldy Brar was a notorious criminal with a record of violent and drug-related crimes. He brazenly confessed to orchestrating the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on social media, demonstrating his audacity and lack of remorse.

Here are some notable details about Goldy Brar's life and criminal activities:

Departure from India: Goldy Brar left India in 2017 on a student visa bound for Canada.

Principal conspirator: He played a pivotal role in the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower last month, collaborating with Sikh radical groups.

Wanted by authorities: While Indian law enforcement successfully apprehended the gunmen and accomplices involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind, managed to evade capture by fleeing the country. Consequently, authorities sought international assistance to apprehend him.

Who Was Sidhu Moosewala?

Sidhu Moosewala (1993-2022) was a popular Indian singer, rapper, and songwriter renowned for his impactful and often contentious lyrics, addressing various social and political issues.

Tragically, on May 29, 2022, Moosewala was shot and killed in a targeted attack in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab, India, at the age of 28.

Initially, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder. However, Goldy Brar eventually confessed to the crime during a televised appearance, attributing his actions to Moosewala's alleged involvement in the murder of Lawrence's associate, Vicky Midukhera.