T20 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Namibia

ABU DHABI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bat first against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Abu Dhabi today (Tuesday).

High flying Pakistan aim to maintain their unbeaten run and seal a semi-final spot after winning today's match.

The game will commence at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium at 07:00 pm today.

The Babar-led squad will lock horns with Namibia in the first match between both teams. Pakistan and Namibia come into today’s fixture on the back of contrasting results in the mega cricket event.

Team Pakistan had an extensive nets and training session at the ICC Academy, a day ahead of their #T20WorldCup clash against Namibia in Abu Dhabi.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/l7aYdZO0Ri — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2021

Men in Green are overwhelming favourites to win today’s game as they have thrashed arch-rival India, New Zealand and Afghanistan so far. Pakistani squad is doing excellent with both the bat and ball thus far and are sitting on top of Group 2 points table with six points from three games and triumph against Namibia will officially take them into the semi-final.

Green Shirts are now the frontrunner to qualify for the knock-out stage having beaten all the big guns. With only two matches left against Namibia and Scotland, Team Green is predicted to go unbeaten to the semis and said to be the favourite to lift the trophy.

Namibia, following a four-wicket win against Scotland, lost at the hands of Afghanistan on Sunday and it will be no less than a challenge for them to end the winning streak of Pakistan.

Namibia started out well against Scotland and continued their winning run from the first round but could not keep the streak and suffered an embarrassing loss to Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 5 ... 10:35 PM | 29 Oct, 2021 DUBAI – Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets as Asif Ali scored 25 runs in just 7 balls. He hit four ...

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz