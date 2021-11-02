T20 World Cup: Proteas opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

ABU DHABI – South African skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field first as high flying Proteas face struggling Bangladesh in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

South African squad, which is high in confidence after two consecutive victories, will now look to qualify for the semi-finals in today’s match.

Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field first in Abu Dhabi

Proteas emerged as a strong team to qualify for the semifinals after thrashing West Indies and Sri Lanka. They sit second in the group, ahead of Aussies on net run rate – both teams share 4 points.

Meanwhile, Mahmudullah-led Bangla Tigers failed to win a single Super 12 game in their three fixtures so far. Their hopes of qualifying to the semi-finals almost come to an end after the narrow loss to Windies.

Bangladesh also faced another blow after star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, ruled out of the tournament following a hamstring injury. The team has made changes as Mustafizur Rahman has been rested, and Nasum Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, comes back into the playing XI.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.