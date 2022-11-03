61-year-old Indonesian man marries for the 88th time

All is fair in love and war. An unusual Indonesian individual has shocked the internet by setting no rules and designing the dynamics of a relationship at his convenience. Although people say that their time is the charm, the 61-year-old man from Majalengka in West Java, Indonesia, busted the myth and is now ready to marry for the 88th time. The bride's identity, however, is a much greater surprise.

Identified as Kaan, the senior citizen is all set to marry his ex-wife, according to Tribunnews. Kaan has been nicknamed 'Playboy King' for marrying an unusual amount of times. He is a farmer by profession.

According to multiple media publications, Kaan said that he could not refuse the woman from returning to him. The groom-to-be also revealed that his ex-wife is still in love with him although their marriage lasted for a month previously. Kaan also shared that he was "only 14 years old" when he got married for the first time to his first wife who was two years older than him.

He told Malay Mail, "Due to my poor attitude then, my wife asked for a divorce after two years into the marriage."

Kaan, however, did not discuss what he meant by 'poor attitude.' Following the incident, the senior citizen admitted that he was fuelled, therefore, he sought 'spiritual' knowledge to make many women fall in love with him.

He added, "But I do not want to do things that are not good for women. I also refuse to play with their emotions. Rather than committing immorality, it is better that I get married."

Despite the news receiving attention on an international level, the number of children Kaan has from his 87 marriages is unknown. The identities of his wives are also unknown.