Alizeh Sultan's brother claims Feroze Khan called his ex-wife 'deranged'
Web Desk
10:19 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Source: File Photo
Lollywood's biggest scandal involving actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Alizeh Sultan is bringing new facts to the limelight and causing further tensions.

Recently, Sultan's brother claimed the Khaani actor is trying to defame his sister, hoping to declare her a psychopath in court.

Speaking to the media outside the local court in Karachi, Sultan's brother -Ahsan Raza- said he had filed an application in the court before but withdrew it due to threats.

Raza suggested that the Gul e Rana actor's publicity team was slandering his family's name in the court. He expressed his distress and stated, "My sister has been called psychotic, and she bawled her eyes out in the court and couldn't utter a word in Khan's presence. Feroze Khan's legal team also calls the evidence provided fake and fabricated."

Raza added that his family didn't want to bring up the evidence of domestic violence. Since court documents were public, the old proofs had been seen by the public and they caused outrage, he said.

Raza said, in response to the evidence provided, the Woh Aik Pal actor's lawyers disregarded it, suggesting that Sultan had an eye infection.

"Everyone knows that when you have an eye allergy, the eye turns red not swollen. If the evidence found is fake, we are ready to get it forensically examined," he added.

On the other hand, Khan rejected the allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife, and assured legal action to be taken. However, the Pakistani showbiz industry has shown support and sympathy for Sultan and criticized Khan for stooping that low.

