Alizeh Sultan's brother claims Feroze Khan called his ex-wife 'deranged'
Share
Lollywood's biggest scandal involving actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Alizeh Sultan is bringing new facts to the limelight and causing further tensions.
Recently, Sultan's brother claimed the Khaani actor is trying to defame his sister, hoping to declare her a psychopath in court.
Speaking to the media outside the local court in Karachi, Sultan's brother -Ahsan Raza- said he had filed an application in the court before but withdrew it due to threats.
Raza suggested that the Gul e Rana actor's publicity team was slandering his family's name in the court. He expressed his distress and stated, "My sister has been called psychotic, and she bawled her eyes out in the court and couldn't utter a word in Khan's presence. Feroze Khan's legal team also calls the evidence provided fake and fabricated."
Raza added that his family didn't want to bring up the evidence of domestic violence. Since court documents were public, the old proofs had been seen by the public and they caused outrage, he said.
Raza said, in response to the evidence provided, the Woh Aik Pal actor's lawyers disregarded it, suggesting that Sultan had an eye infection.
"Everyone knows that when you have an eye allergy, the eye turns red not swollen. If the evidence found is fake, we are ready to get it forensically examined," he added.
View this post on Instagram
On the other hand, Khan rejected the allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife, and assured legal action to be taken. However, the Pakistani showbiz industry has shown support and sympathy for Sultan and criticized Khan for stooping that low.
Feroze Khan files another petition against ... 07:10 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has filed another petition against his former wife Aliza Sultan for ...
- Alizeh Sultan's brother claims Feroze Khan called his ex-wife ...10:19 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Assassination attempt on Imran Khan draws condemnation from abroad10:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani police foil terrorist’s plan to kill Chinese doctor in ...09:41 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan names three people ‘responsible’ for gun attack at PTI ...08:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- NAB decides to arrest former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in asset beyond ...07:59 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
-
- Virat Kohli will go crazy after seeing love of Pakistani fans: Farhan ...07:12 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022