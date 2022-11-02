INDvBAN: Kohli, Rahul guide India to set 185-run target for Bangladesh in T20 World Cup clash – Check Live Score, Updates and Squads
Web Desk
01:05 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
INDvBAN: Kohli, Rahul guide India to set 185-run target for Bangladesh in T20 World Cup clash – Check Live Score, Updates and Squads
Source: T20 World Cup (Twitter)
Share

ADELAIDE – Star Indian batter Virat Kohli slammed his third half-century on 37 balls to reach the milestone as India handed over a big target of 185 in the Super 12 encounter in Adelaide on Wednesday. 

Opener KL Rahul also registered a half-ton while skipper Rohit Sharma was packed for two.

Bangladesh on Wednesday won the toss and opted to field against India in the Super 12 Group 2 match.

Men in Blue eyes putting defeat against Proteas in the rearview mirror when they take on Bangla Tigers today. The match is crucial for the Rohit-led squad to keep their semifinal dreams alive.

As of now, the Asian giant is placed second on the points table and a win will get them closer to a semifinal berth. 

Squads

More to follow...

More From This Category
ICC T20l Rankings: India’s Suryakumar dethrones ...
01:44 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
T20 World Cup: Pakistan suffer Fakhar Zaman blow ...
09:48 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
ZIMvNED: Zimbabwe knocked out of T20 World Cup ...
09:15 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
Punjab Tennis Academy signs MoU with LBTC New ...
05:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
ENGvNZ: England beat New Zealand in T20 World Cup ...
08:30 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
AFGvSL: SriLanka thrash Afghanistan by 6 wickets, ...
09:44 AM | 1 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Actor Yawar Iqbal sparks outrage after dressing up as Bushra Bibi for Halloween
11:18 AM | 2 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr