INDvBAN: Kohli, Rahul guide India to set 185-run target for Bangladesh in T20 World Cup clash – Check Live Score, Updates and Squads

ADELAIDE – Star Indian batter Virat Kohli slammed his third half-century on 37 balls to reach the milestone as India handed over a big target of 185 in the Super 12 encounter in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Opener KL Rahul also registered a half-ton while skipper Rohit Sharma was packed for two.

Bangladesh on Wednesday won the toss and opted to field against India in the Super 12 Group 2 match.

Men in Blue eyes putting defeat against Proteas in the rearview mirror when they take on Bangla Tigers today. The match is crucial for the Rohit-led squad to keep their semifinal dreams alive.

As of now, the Asian giant is placed second on the points table and a win will get them closer to a semifinal berth.

Toss news from Adelaide



Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field against India

Squads

Toss & Team Update from Adelaide



Bangladesh have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia. #T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Tspn2vo9dQ



1⃣ change to our Playing as @akshar2026 is named in the team

