INDvBAN: Kohli, Rahul guide India to set 185-run target for Bangladesh in T20 World Cup clash – Check Live Score, Updates and Squads
Share
ADELAIDE – Star Indian batter Virat Kohli slammed his third half-century on 37 balls to reach the milestone as India handed over a big target of 185 in the Super 12 encounter in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Opener KL Rahul also registered a half-ton while skipper Rohit Sharma was packed for two.
Bangladesh on Wednesday won the toss and opted to field against India in the Super 12 Group 2 match.
Men in Blue eyes putting defeat against Proteas in the rearview mirror when they take on Bangla Tigers today. The match is crucial for the Rohit-led squad to keep their semifinal dreams alive.
As of now, the Asian giant is placed second on the points table and a win will get them closer to a semifinal berth.
Toss news from Adelaide 🗞— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field against India 🏏#T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN | 📝: https://t.co/vDRjKeeGvf pic.twitter.com/kg8WcPsPGM
Squads
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh vs India— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 2, 2022
Bangladesh Playing XI#BCB | #Cricket | #T20WorldCup | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/b7vz38KAoD
🚨 Toss & Team Update from Adelaide 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2022
Bangladesh have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia. #T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Tspn2vo9dQ
1⃣ change to our Playing as @akshar2026 is named in the team 🔽 pic.twitter.com/eRhnlrJ1lf
More to follow...
- Xi Jinping affirms China’s commitment to invest in Pakistan despite ...03:10 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra in talks to headline upcoming Bollywood projects02:53 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest grossing Indian movie of ...02:32 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Tiger Shroff injures foot during film shoot02:06 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- ICC T20l Rankings: India’s Suryakumar dethrones Pakistan’s Rizwan ...01:44 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan's largest contemporary art forum 'Karachi Biennale' kicks off12:15 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Film festival in Saudi Arabia to open with Jemima Goldsmith's ...11:40 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- Abdullah Qureshi performs Umrah12:45 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022