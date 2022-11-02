Pakistan's largest contemporary art forum 'Karachi Biennale' kicks off

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest international contemporary art forum, The Karachi Biennale, has kicked off in the port city.

The forum aims to explore the intersection of art and technology and showcases works by artistes from Pakistan and 13 other countries.

The organisers say this year’s edition of the event will run from October 31 to November 13, with international exhibitions, talks and performances at nine venues across Karachi.

The Karachi Biennale Trust (KBT) was founded in 2016 by a group of art professionals and educators as a platform to promote creativity, innovation and criticality in the visual arts.

The Karachi Biennale connects “art, the city and its people, and acts like a temporary museum showcasing leading artists in Karachi,” the website for KBY says.

In 2017, the first edition of the forum was themed ‘Witness’ and invited artists to introspect on their personal, political and social experiences through art and performances.

The second biennale in 2019 focused on climate change and the devastating ‘development footprint’ on the ecology of Karachi and other cities.

At this year’s festival, or KB22, artists will exhibit works under the rubric, ‘Collective Imagination: Now and the Next,’ capturing the expanding integration of technology with art.

“We felt technology would really push us in a different direction,” Niilofur Farrukh, KBY Managing Trustee, said at the festival’s inaugural ceremony on October 29, 2022.

“We are celebrating 75 years of Pakistan and it is the youth who really need to be a part of art. Technology resonates with them and they are at the moment consumers of technology who go beyond that and become innovators or disruptors. That is what we would like out of this [KB22].”

The event also aims to connect the past and the present “so, a lot of our work is installed in heritage sites,” Farrukh said.

Faisal Anwar, a new-media artist who is the curator of KB22, said this year’s theme was a “reflection of contemporary movements across the globe” where technology and social media were shaping the human and artistic experience.

Pakistani artists participating in KB22 include Amin Gulgee, Yasir Darya and the KCR (Karachi Community Radio) Studio, to name a few, while the international artist lineup includes American composer Erin Gee, Paris-based visual artist Justine Emard and Spanish artist Solimán López.

The nine venues for this year’s biennale include Hamid Market, NJV School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, Sambara Gallery, and the IVS Gallery at the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture in the southern part of Karachi.

All exhibits and 26 immersive art projects are free for members of the public who will get to experience virtual reality, artificial intelligence and sensory, kinetic and creative computing in the works on display.