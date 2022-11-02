ZIMvNED: Zimbabwe opt to bat first against Netherlands in T20 World Cup fixture
ADELAIDE – Zimbabwe skipper Ervine has opted to bat first against the Netherlands in Match 22 of the Super 12 fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, on Wednesday.
The African side is vying to advance to the next round after seeing a dip in form lately. Earlier, Zimbabwe secured a pulsating one-run upset win in yet another final-ball thriller against Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands are also on the verge of being knocked out of the cricket carnival however they are looking to end their campaign on a high note.
Toss update from Adelaide 🏏— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 2, 2022
Zimbabwe have opted to bat against Netherlands in Match 22 of Super 12.#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvNED | 📝: https://t.co/YYZiU8BZwC pic.twitter.com/oAtgTmToeQ
Squads
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten
