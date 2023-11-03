  

Did Mohammad Shami stop short of doing Sajda after bagging his fifer?

04:49 PM | 3 Nov, 2023
Did Mohammad Shami stop short of doing Sajda after bagging his fifer?
MUMBAI – Indian speedster Mohammed Shami left both fans and commentators amazed with his magical bowling spell in a World Cup clash against Sri Lanka. 

After spearheading the Indian bowling attack with an incredible five-wicket haul, Shami abruptly stopped himself apparently from performing a Sajdah, usually offered by Muslim players to thank Allah for the achievement.

It sparked speculations on social media with some claiming that he stayed away from performing Sajda due to extremism in India while another section of media said he was not going to pay a Sajdah.  

In addition to destroying the Sri Lankan batting order, Shami's incredible performance solidified his place in history.

With this incredible five-wicket haul, Shami broke the record held by the great Javagal Srinath, accomplishing this feat for the fourth time in his storied career.

Shami has established himself as one of India's top fast bowlers owing to his amazing bowling skills and consistency.

Despite playing in just three matches throughout the competition, Shami's captivating performance during the game increased his World Cup wicket total to an amazing 14 wickets.

This outstanding accomplishment is evidence of his unmatched talent and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Can Pakistan still qualify for World Cup semi-finals?

