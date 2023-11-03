Did Mohammad Shami stop short of doing Sajda after bagging his fifer?

MUMBAI – Indian speedster Mohammed Shami left both fans and commentators amazed with his magical bowling spell in a World Cup clash against Sri Lanka.
After spearheading the Indian bowling attack with an incredible five-wicket haul, Shami abruptly stopped himself apparently from performing a Sajdah, usually offered by Muslim players to thank Allah for the achievement.
It sparked speculations on social media with some claiming that he stayed away from performing Sajda due to extremism in India while another section of media said he was not going to pay a Sajdah.
Mohammed Shami was about to do Sajda and then stopped midway. Why?🧐🧐🧐 #INDvSL
In addition to destroying the Sri Lankan batting order, Shami's incredible performance solidified his place in history.
With this incredible five-wicket haul, Shami broke the record held by the great Javagal Srinath, accomplishing this feat for the fourth time in his storied career.
Shami has established himself as one of India's top fast bowlers owing to his amazing bowling skills and consistency.
Despite playing in just three matches throughout the competition, Shami's captivating performance during the game increased his World Cup wicket total to an amazing 14 wickets.
Most wickets for #TeamIndia in Men's ODI World Cups ✅
Joint-highest five-wicket hauls (3) in Men's ODI World Cups ✅
A milestone-filled evening for @MdShami11 👏👏#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvSL
This outstanding accomplishment is evidence of his unmatched talent and unwavering commitment to the sport.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
