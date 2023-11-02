Gohar Rasheed explains his relationship with Kubra Khan

Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan's friendship has been misinterpreted as love time and again, but the duo is far away from their fandoms' favourite trope of friends to lovers.
The Pakistani actors, Khan and Rasheed, have often been asked the same question about them tying the knot, and the answer is always the same.
The Mann Mayal famed actor who is often shipped with the London Nahi Jaunga star, recently quashed the rumors of their marriage and put all the hopes to rest.
Having starred together in Jannat Se Agay, Khan and Rasheed have prompted their fans to wish for the duo to unite off-screen.
In a recent guest appearance, the Legend of Maula Jatt star got candid about his and Kubra's friendship and said, “There is nothing between us. I have said this in my previous interviews as well. I also want to say that all the fans try to ship us together, but we have clarified on various occasions that we are just friends."
“There is nothing like that. She is like a family to me, she is an absolute family to me. I can take a bullet for her but that doesn’t mean that every good relationship should be converted into a marriage. Some relationships should remain organic. We are great friends, we share a great space, we respect each other,” he continued.
“Currently, we are not in a headspace to think about marrying each other. We admire our relationship and our space and we respect each other. Bollywood has influenced minds in a wrong way. A girl and a boy can be good friends. I and Kubra click on each other on the level of friendship. We are dear friends,” Rasheed added.
When discussing his dream girl, Rasheed said, "I value qualities such as understanding, professionalism, a strong work ethic and compassion in a potential life partner."
On the work front, Gohar will next be seen in the film Kambakht. He was previously seen in numerous drama serials like Ramz-e-Ishq, Ishqiya, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Pardes, Laapata, Amanat, Dil-e-Momin, and Jannat Se Aagay.
Khan, on the other hand, was recently seen in Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Shaadi Mubarak Ho, Alif, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, Sang-e-Mah and Jannat Se Aagay.
The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.
The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.
Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
