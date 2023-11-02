Gohar Rasheed explains his relationship with Kubra Khan

Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan's friendship has been misinterpreted as love time and again, but the duo is far away from their fandoms' favourite trope of friends to lovers.

The Pakistani actors, Khan and Rasheed, have often been asked the same question about them tying the knot, and the answer is always the same.

The Mann Mayal famed actor who is often shipped with the London Nahi Jaunga star, recently quashed the rumors of their marriage and put all the hopes to rest.

Having starred together in Jannat Se Agay, Khan and Rasheed have prompted their fans to wish for the duo to unite off-screen.

In a recent guest appearance, the Legend of Maula Jatt star got candid about his and Kubra's friendship and said, “There is nothing between us. I have said this in my previous interviews as well. I also want to say that all the fans try to ship us together, but we have clarified on various occasions that we are just friends."

“There is nothing like that. She is like a family to me, she is an absolute family to me. I can take a bullet for her but that doesn’t mean that every good relationship should be converted into a marriage. Some relationships should remain organic. We are great friends, we share a great space, we respect each other,” he continued.

“Currently, we are not in a headspace to think about marrying each other. We admire our relationship and our space and we respect each other. Bollywood has influenced minds in a wrong way. A girl and a boy can be good friends. I and Kubra click on each other on the level of friendship. We are dear friends,” Rasheed added.

When discussing his dream girl, Rasheed said, "I value qualities such as understanding, professionalism, a strong work ethic and compassion in a potential life partner."

On the work front, Gohar will next be seen in the film Kambakht. He was previously seen in numerous drama serials like Ramz-e-Ishq, Ishqiya, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Pardes, Laapata, Amanat, Dil-e-Momin, and Jannat Se Aagay.

Khan, on the other hand, was recently seen in Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Shaadi Mubarak Ho, Alif, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, Sang-e-Mah and Jannat Se Aagay.

