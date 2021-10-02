LIVE – Central Punjab bat first against Sindh in 16th match of National T20 Cup
RAWALPINDI – Central Punjab won the toss and decided to bat first against Sindh in 16th match of the National T20 Cup tournament at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Saturday).
Home City Central Punjab win the toss, elect to bat first against GFS Sindh#SINDHvCP | #NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai https://t.co/Xw7bvicODz pic.twitter.com/PP9USme0D9— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2021
Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.
Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.
Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood
Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.
