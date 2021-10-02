USWA regrets recent unpleasant situation in meeting with Prof Jummani

ISLAMABAD -- USWA representatives met IIUI Vice President (A and F) Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jummani on Thursday in a pleasant environment.

Representatives of the university staff and the vice president talked through the unpleasant situation created because of a press statement sometimes ago.

The USWA assured the vice president that any such unpleasant situation will not be created in the future.

The USWA representatives conveyed to the vice president that they had high regard for the president and vice presidents of the IIUI.

The USWA representatives told the vice president that they do not worship ego and regret any of its action if it had led to displeasure of the president, the vice president or other high officials.

They assured the vice president that they will move forward together with full unity and respect in the future.

The USWA expressed mutual trust with the IIUI management and resolved to maintain mutual cooperation with the high-ups in functioning of the university.

The vice president, Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jummani, assured the USWA that time for the DPC will be made in the coming days and work towards regularization will also start shortly.

The USWA representatives thanked the vice president in advance. They said that they hope that the high-ups will give their demands sympathetic consideration and they have immense respect for the IIUI as ever.