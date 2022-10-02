PAKvENG: Pakistan, England lock horns in T20I series decider today
Share
LAHORE – The historic T20 international series between Pakistan and England is ending today with a high-octane series-decider as the two sides meet in a winner-takes-all tussle in the country’s cultural capital on Sunday (today) at 07:30 pm.
Men in Green and visitors are locked at 3-3 after six of the 7-match series with Phil Salt's blasting innings powering England to an eight-wicket victory on Friday.
In the last game, England batters thrashed the host's bowling side with only spinner Shadab Khan taking 2-34.
Meanwhile, Green Shirts rested on Saturday with no activity on the directions of the national cricket governing body. England also rested on Saturday with no training.
Earlier, Pakistan’s middle-order batter Haider Ali, who was earlier admitted to a hospital due to a viral illness, has been discharged.
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler appears unlikely to play despite his rehabilitation from a calf injury and Moeen Ali will continue as skipper in his absence, reports suggest.
As England visited Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, full houses in stadiums greeted the teams at all six games, and they got top-notch security.
Magnificent turnout in Lahore once again! 🤩#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/P8eujjNPov— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022
Meanwhile, conditions in Lahore are expected to be humid and the final game will be played on a used pitch at Gaddafi Stadium.
Haider Ali hospitalised after viral illness 10:32 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan batsman Haider Ali was admitted to hospital after he fell ill during the sixth match against ...
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain/Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf
England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (capt), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
PAKvENG: England win 6th T20I against Pakistan by ... 11:01 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
LAHORE – England beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth match of the T20I series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium ...
- Cabinet gives go-ahead to start probe into audio leaks featuring ...12:51 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Bahawalpur Main Ajnabi: a book review by Javed Khan12:18 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s vibrant Mehandi, Sangeet ...11:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
- IHC opens doors on Sunday, approves Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in ...10:49 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan Army Chief arrives in US, set to meet top officials to ...10:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Did Feroze Khan refuse to pay Rs200,000 child support to ex-wife?11:05 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her autobiography04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 1607:08 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022