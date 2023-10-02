Babar Azam's father responds to accusations of favouritism agains his son

The captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, was accused of favouritism in the World Cup 2023 team selection by a fan on social media and Azam Siddique, the captain's father, responded to it very aggressively.
Pakistani cricket fans were disappointed after Naseem Shah's shoulder injury in the Asia Cup match against India that prevented him from becoming part of the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 being played in India. As his replacement, Hassan Ali was selected.
Social media users frequently shared a picture from the comments section of an Instagram post.
In response to such posts, Siddique asked, "What do you want other than friendship in the team? Do you wish to form a team or have your teammates swear on Holy Quran?
Siddique continued by saying that the fan should be ashamed because the Pakistan Cricket Board, not Babar Azam, selected the team.
قومی ٹیم کے کپتان بابر اعظم کے والد اعظم صدیق صاحب انسٹا گرام پر غصہ کرگئے اور خوب جوابات دئیے،،، کسی نے سوال کیا کہ انکل بابر اعظم کو کہیں اگریسو کھیلا کرے تو جواب میں اعظم صاحب نے کہا کہ نمبر ون کو اب آپ بتاو گے؟۔۔۔— Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) October 2, 2023
پھر کسی نے لکھا کہ آپ کا بیٹا اچھا کھلاڑی ہے اسکو کہیں یاری… pic.twitter.com/6SbKfDQtsT
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|36.74
|37.09
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
