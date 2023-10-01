Search

Sports

Haris Rauf tells in new documentary how much money he earned from tape ball cricket

Star Pakistani fast bowler shares why he had to sleep in the kitchen and why his father would beat him frequently

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Haris Rauf
Source: Twitter

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has talked about his early struggles and a lot more in the latest documentary made by the espncricinfo.com. 

Sharing the details of how he started cricket and how difficult it had been to continue wit the game, Haris Rauf said he would receive frequent beatings from his father due to his obsession with cricket.

Haris Rauf, who is eldest of seven brothers and sisters, said his father was a welder by occupation and he could not pay for his education. Since his father and father's brothers lived in a joint family system, he said that he would have to sleep in the kitchen after his uncles got married and they got their designated rooms in the house.  

Haris said that he has been playing cricket since he was five and he has played in the streets of his neighbourhood. He said that he would sell snacks at a market on Sundays to pay his school fees. He said since he had no support from his family and no money to pay the club fees, he did not know anything about Under 16 and Under 19 cricket. 

He said that he would play tape ball cricket to pay his university fees. He said that a tape ball cricketer can easily earn between Rs200,000 and Rs250,000 per month in Pakistan. He said that he would not tell his father about his earning from the tape ball cricket, but he would pay his mother some amount every month and save the remaining money because her mother had the dream of buying a separate home for her family. 

Haris said that now he owns a house and a car. He said when he bought a car his father started crying and said that he doesn't even deserve to sit in this car. "If my family is happy, I'm happy. This is a matter of pride for me," he said. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

07:36 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Babar Azam shows fitness prowess in new gym pictures ahead of CWC 23

02:53 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match live streaming ...

09:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after ...

08:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Friendship wins Pak-China friendly cricket match in Lahore

09:46 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Pak-China friendly cricket match in Lahore tomorrow

08:45 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

India 'finally' issues visas to Pakistan cricket team for ICC World ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:20 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 2, 2023

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 1, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR  307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 2 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: