Haris Rauf tells in new documentary how much money he earned from tape ball cricket

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has talked about his early struggles and a lot more in the latest documentary made by the espncricinfo.com.

Sharing the details of how he started cricket and how difficult it had been to continue wit the game, Haris Rauf said he would receive frequent beatings from his father due to his obsession with cricket.

Haris Rauf, who is eldest of seven brothers and sisters, said his father was a welder by occupation and he could not pay for his education. Since his father and father's brothers lived in a joint family system, he said that he would have to sleep in the kitchen after his uncles got married and they got their designated rooms in the house.

Haris said that he has been playing cricket since he was five and he has played in the streets of his neighbourhood. He said that he would sell snacks at a market on Sundays to pay his school fees. He said since he had no support from his family and no money to pay the club fees, he did not know anything about Under 16 and Under 19 cricket.

He said that he would play tape ball cricket to pay his university fees. He said that a tape ball cricketer can easily earn between Rs200,000 and Rs250,000 per month in Pakistan. He said that he would not tell his father about his earning from the tape ball cricket, but he would pay his mother some amount every month and save the remaining money because her mother had the dream of buying a separate home for her family.

Haris said that now he owns a house and a car. He said when he bought a car his father started crying and said that he doesn't even deserve to sit in this car. "If my family is happy, I'm happy. This is a matter of pride for me," he said.