IHC takes up Imran Khan’s bail plea in cipher case today

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court will take up a plea for an in-camera hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea for bail in the cipher case today.

The case is related to leaking state secrets through a secret cable that PTI chief brandished at a public rally to back his claims about Washington’s involvement behind his ouster. The case against PTI chairman became serious after his ex-principal secretary Azam Khan in a statement alleged Imran of using US cipher for his ‘political gains’.

Former cricket icon is charged with disclosing the contents of a confidential cipher sent by Pakistan’s envoy to the US last year and using it for political gains and raking in public support while facing no-trust motion. , according to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

PTI chairman has been in jail for around 2 months after a trial court found him guilty of corrupt practices in a case involving the unlawful sale of Toshakhana gifts, the sentence was revoked and he was held in cipher case. In recent development, the ousted premier was shifted from the Attock prison to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on the court orders.

Meanwhile, FIA requested the court to conduct an in-camera hearing of the bail petition while PTI alleged the request of federal investigators another attempt to delay the proceedings of the case.

Last week, FIA filed a challan in special court, stating that PTI leader and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the principal accused.

PTI, on the other hand, said its party chief had his bail dismissed while being in custody with no or very limited access to his legal team or without being given a video-link appearance chance.

More to follow...