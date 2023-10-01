Inside Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's destination wedding

Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim in a destination wedding at PC Bhurban today.
The couple had reserved the hotel for a delightful six-day celebration for some 200 plus guests.
The groom’s family also graced the venue to celebrate this joyous occasion.
The actress kept her wedding affair secret and private.
Mahira Khan’s manager shared a glimpse of Mahira wearing a beautiful white dress along with a long beautiful flowy Dupata at the back.
Once Khan reaches her husband, Karim embraces her and places a tender kiss on her head among the applause from the guests.
This is so beautiful MashaAllah @TheMahiraKhan ????— Khadija (@khadijatweets_) October 1, 2023
Sending heartfelt congratulations to the lovely couple on their wedding
Wishing Mahira Khan & Salim Karim a lifetime of love, happiness, & beautiful moments????#MahiraKhan #SalimKarim pic.twitter.com/g9LQyrepbY
The Raees star, whose illustrious career in showbiz speaks volumes of her talent, achieved unprecedented in her career, while her personal life is about to become ever-so-romantic.
Her husband is said to be a noted businessman.
