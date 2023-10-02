Islamabad weather update

Most districts in Pakistan including the federal capital Islamabad will remain hot and dry on Monday.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the scorching hot weather, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted no chances of rain in the city in the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 33°C. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is high, with visibility around 16km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 84, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.