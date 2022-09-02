Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong opt to bowl first against Pakistan

SHARJAH – Hong Kong on Friday won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the knockout game of Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The winner will book a place in the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

This will be the first match between the two teams in the shortest format.

Babar Azam-led squad and Nizakat Khan’s team will have to fight with full force to qualify for the next round as the losing team will be out of the tournament.

Both sides are now facing each other after suffering defeat from India in their group matches.

The Asia Cup 2022 comprises two groups, featuring six teams from the Asia region. Pakistan, India and Hong Kong are in the Group A while Afghanistan is in Group B along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

From Group B, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Four Stage while India is the first from Group A to book a place in the next round.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar