Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan face off Hong Kong in do-or-die match today
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan is all set to take on Hong Kong in a must-win game today in Sharjah to book place in Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2022.
The match between the teams of the Group-A will begin at 7pm Pakistani time. This will be the first match between the two teams in the shortest format.
Babar Azam-led squad and Nizakat Khan’s team will have to fight with full force to qualify for the next round as losing team will be out of the tournament.
Both sides are now facing off each other after suffering defeat from India in their group matches.
The Asia Cup 2022 comprises two groups, featuring six teams from Asia region. Pakistan, India and Hong Kong are in the Group A while Afghanistan is in Group B along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
From Group B, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Four Stage while India is the first from Group A to book a place in the next round.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka advances to Super 4 ... 10:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
DUBAI – Lankan lions advanced to the Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022 after beating Bangladesh by two wickets. Sri ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson ties the knot with longtime ...10:06 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Imran Khan’s ‘40 crore’ population gaffe goes viral09:48 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan face off Hong Kong in do-or-die match today08:57 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:37 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 September 202208:24 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for ...08:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, comeback after break ...06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Hira and Mani's PDA-filled video receives flak online09:04 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022