Search

PakistanWeather

Karachi Weather Update

Web Desk 12:19 PM | 2 Sep, 2023
Karachi Weather Update

ISLAMABAD - Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including SouthEastern region of Sindh, and its provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Met Office said mugginess caused by mercury and humidity continued to affect residents of port city as there was no immediate chance of any relief over the weekend.

Karachi temperature today

On Saturday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 31°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 81 percent in the metropolis. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate. Winds blew at 19km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km. 

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsoned to 54 on Saturday, which is not healthy. According to AccuWeather, the air reaches a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Weather Update for Islamabad

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Weather Update for Islamabad

10:28 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Kandy weather on September 2 amid Pakistan vs India’s Asia Cup 2023 match

05:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Islamabad Weather Update today

11:57 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Lahore Weather Update today

11:40 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Karachi Weather Update today

11:05 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

International flyers to save time as Karachi Airport gets bag scanning machine

11:17 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Will spectators get refund or lose money if Asia Cup matches are ...

01:28 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 2 September, 2023

08:42 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 42.26 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (2 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Karachi PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Islamabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Peshawar PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Quetta PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sialkot PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Attock PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujranwala PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Jehlum PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Multan PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Bahawalpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujrat PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nawabshah PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Chakwal PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Hyderabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nowshehra PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sargodha PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Faisalabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Mirpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: