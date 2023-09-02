Karachi Weather Update

ISLAMABAD - Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including SouthEastern region of Sindh, and its provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Met Office said mugginess caused by mercury and humidity continued to affect residents of port city as there was no immediate chance of any relief over the weekend.

Karachi temperature today

On Saturday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 31°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 81 percent in the metropolis. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate. Winds blew at 19km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsoned to 54 on Saturday, which is not healthy. According to AccuWeather, the air reaches a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.