Major, two soldiers martyred in counterterrorism operations in Miran Shah, Tirah

RAWALPINDI – Two security personnel, a major of the Pakistan Army and a soldier, were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan District.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Friday the security forces launched the operation and a “party of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir Aziz, who was leading the operation from the front”.

During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and another was injured. In the ensuing gunfight, 29-year-old Major Amir and 27-year-old soldier Muhammad Arif were martyred.

The army’s media affairs wing said that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

The report of Major Aziz and soldier Arif’s martyrdom came minutes after the ISPR said that a soldier was martyred and a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in the Khyber district.

The ISPR said that on the night between August 31 and September 1, a fire exchange took place between the army troops and the terrorists in the general area of Tirah in Khyber District.

The troops “effectively” engaged at the terrorists’ location, resulting in the killing of one terrorist, the ISPR said.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.”

During the intense exchange of fire, Havildar Muntazir Shah, 36, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.