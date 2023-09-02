Major, two soldiers martyred in counterterrorism operations in Miran Shah, Tirah

RAWALPINDI – Two security personnel, a major of the Pakistan Army and a soldier, were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan District.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Friday the security forces launched the operation and a “party of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir Aziz, who was leading the operation from the front”.
During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and another was injured. In the ensuing gunfight, 29-year-old Major Amir and 27-year-old soldier Muhammad Arif were martyred.
The army’s media affairs wing said that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.
“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.
The report of Major Aziz and soldier Arif’s martyrdom came minutes after the ISPR said that a soldier was martyred and a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in the Khyber district.
The ISPR said that on the night between August 31 and September 1, a fire exchange took place between the army troops and the terrorists in the general area of Tirah in Khyber District.
The troops “effectively” engaged at the terrorists’ location, resulting in the killing of one terrorist, the ISPR said.
“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.”
During the intense exchange of fire, Havildar Muntazir Shah, 36, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.26
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Karachi
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Quetta
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Attock
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Multan
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.