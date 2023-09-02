PAKvIND: Rain plays hide and seek as high-voltage Asia Cup 2023 clash disrupted again

KANDY – The high-voltage clash of Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and India resumed after it was paused for a short period due to light rain at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

As the match was stopped, India at 15/0 in 4.2 overs. Earlier India won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan.

As the game was resumed, Shaheen Afridi managed to remove Indian skipeer Rohit Sharma as India 15/1 in five overs.

The much anticipated moment is inching closer as the biggest rivalry of the cricket world is set to unfold today on September 2 with the Pakistan vs India game in the Asia Cup 2023.

Men in Green started the tournament on an explosive note after beating Nepal by 238 runs in event’s opener and while Team India will play the tournament with one of its finest players.

Two nuclear-armed neighbors will in Group A match. The hype around today’s game is much more as high powered clash will set the tone for upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and today’s performance in the will set psychological tone for World Cup.

Arch-rivals Green Shirts and Men in Blue are placed in Group A while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The qualifier will be decided between Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, and UAE in matches that will be played between August 20 and 26.

Kandy Weather Update

Previously, fans were disappointed due to threatening looming over Pakistan vs India clash, however latest weather update shows lesser chance of rain during the match in central Sri Lankan city of Kandy.

Weather report shows chances of showers around 2.30 pm, while fans and players are nervously keeping an eye on the skies.

Both teams will share a point each if today’s high octane game is washed out. Men in Green will thereby qualify for the Super Fours stage while Rohit led squad will need to avoid defeat to advance to next round.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna