Search

Technology

Tecno's Spark 10 series is now available for sale in Pakistan

Spark 10 Pro is essentially a selfie-focused smartphone with a 32MP selfie snapper

Web Desk 12:23 AM | 2 Sep, 2023
Tecno's Spark 10 series is now available for sale in Pakistan

LAHORE - Tecno, the top innovative technology brand, has recently revealed its latest SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition. With a stunning array of design options, this series is the perfect addition to your summer collection.

Comprising the SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10, and SPARK 10C, you can now purchase these products online at the Tecno Mobile Pakistan website or in-store at your nearest outlet.

The Magic Skin series by TECNO showcases the brand's cutting-edge approach to smartphone design and material innovation. It offers consumers innovative materials and trendsetting designs that take them a step forward. With its outstanding photography features, seamless gaming, and processing performance, the Magic Skin series empowers young trendsetters to express themselves in their own unique way while enjoying top-notch technology.

The eco-leather material of this phone introduces a new perspective to smartphone material design. With a delicate and smooth touch, these skin-friendly materials feature a rich, textured grain offering a sophisticated and premium feel akin to genuine leather, while also being exceptionally durable.

It's definitely great news for users of the SPARK 10 Pro-Magic Skin Edition that the phone's back cover material is resistant to stains, remains free from fingerprints, and can be effortlessly wiped clean from oil, makeup, and other substances. Additionally, this material offers exceptional resistance to sweat, corrosion, and UV rays, ensuring users that their phone can confidently endure the demands of daily life.

Enhanced with bold black stripes, the design appeals to a youthful and confident audience, showcasing a dynamic style inspired by the vibrant energy of street fashion. Furthermore, it offers an Orange variant, while the SPARK 10C Magic Skin Edition is available in Blue, providing users with a wider range of choices to showcase their personal style statement. 

The SPARK 10 Pro-Magic Skin Edition features a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera, dual soft lights with adjustable brightness, and intelligent photography modes for capturing moments in any light. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 gaming processor, it supports HyperEngine 2.0 and TECNO’s GameTurbo.

Equipped with a 5000mAh Super Battery, 256GB ROM, 16GB RAM (8GB extended RAM), and all the additional features, the Spark 10 series is an exceptional gadget for seamless gaming, entertainment, and everyday use.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

vivo Y27 smartphone launched in Pakistan, price, specifications

05:50 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost Rs9 lac in Pakistan? Expected price of Apple device disappoints ...

10:12 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Haier revolutionizes cooling solutions with launch of Pakistan's first Solar Hybrid Air ...

07:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

JazzCash powers Pakistan’s biggest youth leadership bootcamp with million smiles

06:02 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Conquer the Battlefield: Elevate your gaming with Pakistan's leading gaming TV

05:20 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Zindigi Pilots Instant Debit Card Issuance for Zindigi & JS Bank Customers: A Pioneering ...

12:27 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Tecno's Spark 10 series is now available for sale in Pakistan

12:23 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 1, 2023

09:20 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 324.9 328.15
Euro EUR 348 351
UK Pound Sterling GBP 407 411
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.2 90
Saudi Riyal SAR 86 86.8
Australian Dollar AUD 206 210
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 235 240
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 233 238
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (1 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: