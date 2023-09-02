Tecno's Spark 10 series is now available for sale in Pakistan

LAHORE - Tecno, the top innovative technology brand, has recently revealed its latest SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition. With a stunning array of design options, this series is the perfect addition to your summer collection.

Comprising the SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10, and SPARK 10C, you can now purchase these products online at the Tecno Mobile Pakistan website or in-store at your nearest outlet.

The Magic Skin series by TECNO showcases the brand's cutting-edge approach to smartphone design and material innovation. It offers consumers innovative materials and trendsetting designs that take them a step forward. With its outstanding photography features, seamless gaming, and processing performance, the Magic Skin series empowers young trendsetters to express themselves in their own unique way while enjoying top-notch technology.

The eco-leather material of this phone introduces a new perspective to smartphone material design. With a delicate and smooth touch, these skin-friendly materials feature a rich, textured grain offering a sophisticated and premium feel akin to genuine leather, while also being exceptionally durable.

It's definitely great news for users of the SPARK 10 Pro-Magic Skin Edition that the phone's back cover material is resistant to stains, remains free from fingerprints, and can be effortlessly wiped clean from oil, makeup, and other substances. Additionally, this material offers exceptional resistance to sweat, corrosion, and UV rays, ensuring users that their phone can confidently endure the demands of daily life.

Enhanced with bold black stripes, the design appeals to a youthful and confident audience, showcasing a dynamic style inspired by the vibrant energy of street fashion. Furthermore, it offers an Orange variant, while the SPARK 10C Magic Skin Edition is available in Blue, providing users with a wider range of choices to showcase their personal style statement.

The SPARK 10 Pro-Magic Skin Edition features a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera, dual soft lights with adjustable brightness, and intelligent photography modes for capturing moments in any light. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 gaming processor, it supports HyperEngine 2.0 and TECNO’s GameTurbo.

Equipped with a 5000mAh Super Battery, 256GB ROM, 16GB RAM (8GB extended RAM), and all the additional features, the Spark 10 series is an exceptional gadget for seamless gaming, entertainment, and everyday use.