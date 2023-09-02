Weather Update for Islamabad

Most regions in Pakistan including federal capital Islamabad will continue to experience hot and humid weather today on Saturday.

Rain Update Islamabad

As the metropolis nestled in the beautiful Margalla Hills is having hot weather during day time, the Met Office predicted isolated rain-wind thundershower during evening, and night.

Islamabad Temperature today

On Saturday, the temperature of Islamabad was predicted to hover between 31-37C. It was sunny in the city while winds blew at around 5km/h, with a visibility of 6km.

Islamabad Air Quality Index

Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 128 which is unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Met Officr predicted that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.