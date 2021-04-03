Maira Khan shows off back tattoo, photos go viral

Pakistani actress and model Maira Khan stunned her fans with her latest photos she shared on her social media account.

The actress took to Instagram handle to share the the photos, in which a tattoo can be seen on the back of the actress. She captioned the post, “I will always have your back.”

Maira Khan’s notable performances include the drama serial Cousins on PTV, Pakistani films Chambaili and Durj. Recently, she appeared in the drama serial Cheekh and Bewafa.