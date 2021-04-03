Maira Khan shows off back tattoo, photos go viral
Web Desk
12:07 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
Maira Khan shows off back tattoo, photos go viral
Share

Pakistani actress and model Maira Khan stunned her fans with her latest photos she shared on her social media account. 

The actress took to Instagram handle to share the the photos, in which a tattoo can be seen on the back of the actress. She captioned the post, “I will always have your back.”

Maira Khan’s notable performances include the drama serial Cousins on PTV, Pakistani films Chambaili and Durj. Recently, she appeared in the drama serial Cheekh and Bewafa.

Mahira Khan stands with Saba Qamar after wedding ... 07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

Superstar Mahira Khan has stepped forward as she extended her support to Saba Qamar, amid the Baaghi star's breakup ...

More From This Category
Sindh announces inter-provincial transport ban
11:42 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Gwadar made South Balochistan capital
09:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Mahira Khan stands with Saba Qamar after wedding ...
07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Punjab closes tourist spots amid spike in ...
07:23 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Mahira Khan’s latest photo wins fans’ hearts
06:26 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Punjabi folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away in ...
05:26 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maira Khan shows off back tattoo, photos go viral
12:07 AM | 3 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr