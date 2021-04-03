PAKvSA – Pakistan eye series win in second ODI against South Africa

LAHORE – The second One Day International of three match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Johannesburg on Sunday with former eyeing the series.

Match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan lead the three match series by one-nil after they thrashed the host team in the first match by three wickets at Centurion.

South Africa will be looking to bounce back against the high-flying Pakistan side in the second match on Sunday, 4 April.

Green Shirts on Friday won the toss and opted to field first. South Africa set a 274 runs for the visiting tea.

While chasing the target, Babar Azam looked in splendid touch during his match-winning 103 in the first ODI, a milestone that made him the fastest to 13 ODI centuries.

120 v 🌴

123 v 🌴

117 v 🌴

100 v 🇦🇺

125* v 🌴

103 v 🇱🇰

101 v 🇱🇰

106* v 🇿🇼

115 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

101* v 🇳🇿

115 v 🇱🇰

125 v 🇿🇼

103 v 🇿🇦@babarazam258's 13 ODI hundreds! 🙌#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/ItvRuubvgq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 3, 2021