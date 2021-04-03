PAKvSA – Pakistan eye series win in second ODI against South Africa
LAHORE – The second One Day International of three match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Johannesburg on Sunday with former eyeing the series.
Match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
Pakistan lead the three match series by one-nil after they thrashed the host team in the first match by three wickets at Centurion.
South Africa will be looking to bounce back against the high-flying Pakistan side in the second match on Sunday, 4 April.
Green Shirts on Friday won the toss and opted to field first. South Africa set a 274 runs for the visiting tea.
While chasing the target, Babar Azam looked in splendid touch during his match-winning 103 in the first ODI, a milestone that made him the fastest to 13 ODI centuries.
120 v 🌴— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 3, 2021
123 v 🌴
117 v 🌴
100 v 🇦🇺
125* v 🌴
103 v 🇱🇰
101 v 🇱🇰
106* v 🇿🇼
115 v 🏴
101* v 🇳🇿
115 v 🇱🇰
125 v 🇿🇼
103 v 🇿🇦@babarazam258's 13 ODI hundreds! 🙌#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/ItvRuubvgq
PAKvSA – Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat ... 09:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
GAUTENG – Pakistan on Friday remained victorious in the first ODI at Centurion, winning the match by three ...
