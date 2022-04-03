NA speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
01:04 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
NA speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
Source: PID
Share

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution, Suri dismissed the motion and wrapped up assembly session. Suri chaired today's session after opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Taking the floor shortly after the session began, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5. He reiterated the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

PM Imran Khan advises President Alvi to dissolve ... 12:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday advised the President to dissolve the assemblies. He made this ...

More From This Category
Punjab CM election: Assembly session adjourned ...
02:06 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly
01:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
PM Imran Khan advises President Alvi to dissolve ...
12:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Omar Sarfaraz Cheema made new Punjab Governor
11:40 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against ...
11:02 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
Punjab CM election: Close contest likely between ...
10:45 AM | 3 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr