NA speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution, Suri dismissed the motion and wrapped up assembly session. Suri chaired today's session after opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.
Taking the floor shortly after the session began, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5. He reiterated the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.
PM Imran Khan advises President Alvi to dissolve ... 12:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday advised the President to dissolve the assemblies. He made this ...
-
-
