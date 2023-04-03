Search

Did Varun Dhawan offend American supermodel Gigi Hadid?

Noor Fatima 12:34 AM | 3 Apr, 2023
Did Varun Dhawan offend American supermodel Gigi Hadid?

The desi Met Gala graced by Hollywood and Bollywood biggies in Mumbai, India, is making quite a buzz on the internet. From Indian paparazzi's funny pronunciation of Hollywood stars' names to supermodels and actors walking the red carpet to Bollywood's own fashion icons making statements, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre aka NMACC Gala was a true depiction of India's rich culture, love for vibrant colors, and their impeccable hospitality. While the desi Gala itself deserves applause, some of the show's particular moments have been receiving much more attention. 

NMACC Gala event had Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Rekha, and many masters attending the grand celebration of the Ambani family. The NMACC also witnessed Hollywood stars including actors Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, and supermodel Gigi Hadid on the red carpet posing for the cameras in their stunning bespoke couture.

While everyone had a blast from the inception of the show to Bollywood's own concert, actor Varun Dhawan’s dance performance garnered more limelight for a particular reason.

For background context, the Student of the Year actor was giving an energetic performance when he brought international star and supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage. Dhawan picked up Hadid in his arms and gave her a spin which she very much enjoyed. All was going well but then the actor planted a kiss on the model's cheek which many people assumed made her uncomfortable.

However, social media users criticized the Badlapur actor for his gesture. In response, Dhawan tweeted a befitting response to the "pseudo woke wannabes." Not only that, Hadid herself came to Dhawan's defense and surprised everyone when she said that he helped her Bollywood dream come true. 

On one side where netizens trolled Dhawan, Hadid took to her Instagram story section, and shared a video of their performance, writing, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come tru (laughter emojis)." 

Dhawan also reposted Hadid IG story.

The Humshakal 2 star tweeted, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things. Good morning.”

The supermodel arrived in India on Friday and also attended the grand launch of NMACC on day 1. Later on day 2, she wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree to the event. 

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala.

Gigi Hadid sends love to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala after collaboration

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

