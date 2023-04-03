India makes progress towards developing its own ‘space shuttle’

With the successful completion of the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission by the nation's space agency on Sunday, India took a step closer to obtaining its own reusable launch vehicle or reusable rocket (RLV LEX).
According to reports in Indian media, Indian Space Agency conducted a test at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka.
The Indian Space Agency, in a statement, said operating rockets are now more reasonably priced thanks to the implementation of modern technology created for RLV LEX.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to twitter to announce the development with the video of RLV LEX and wrote ‘India achieved it’.
ISRO said in a statement that, "Landing parameters such as ground relative velocity, the sink rate of landing gears, and precise body rates, as might be experienced by an orbital re-entry space vehicle in its return path, were achieved." The autonomous landing "was carried out under the exact conditions of a space re-entry vehicle's landing — high speed, unmanned, precise landing from the same return path — as if the vehicle arrives from space."
The organisation added that "a winged body has been lifted to an altitude of 4.5 kilometres by helicopter and released for carrying out an autonomous landing on a runway.
