Search

World

India makes progress towards developing its own ‘space shuttle’

Web Desk 12:24 AM | 3 Apr, 2023
India makes progress towards developing its own ‘space shuttle’

With the successful completion of the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission by the nation's space agency on Sunday, India took a step closer to obtaining its own reusable launch vehicle or reusable rocket (RLV LEX).

According to reports in Indian media, Indian Space Agency conducted a test at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka.

The Indian Space Agency, in a statement, said operating rockets are now more reasonably priced thanks to the implementation of modern technology created for RLV LEX.

India bids first manned space mission by 2022

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to twitter to announce the development with the video of RLV LEX and wrote ‘India achieved it’.

ISRO said in a statement that, "Landing parameters such as ground relative velocity, the sink rate of landing gears, and precise body rates, as might be experienced by an orbital re-entry space vehicle in its return path, were achieved." The autonomous landing "was carried out under the exact conditions of a space re-entry vehicle's landing — high speed, unmanned, precise landing from the same return path — as if the vehicle arrives from space."

Why Pakistan Needs to Rethink Its Priorities in Science and Technology

The organisation added that "a winged body has been lifted to an altitude of 4.5 kilometres by helicopter and released for carrying out an autonomous landing on a runway.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Meet Sana — India's AI female news anchor

10:20 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Nadia Kahf makes history by becoming first hijab-wearing judge in US court

07:17 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s military delegation attended SCO moot in India

12:34 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

India shuts down internet, cellular service in Punjab to arrest pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh

04:27 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Trainee female pilot, instructor killed in India's plane crash

02:29 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

India's biggest airline grounds 50 planes; Here's why

10:50 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

India makes progress towards developing its own ‘space shuttle’

12:24 AM | 3 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 2, 2023

08:11 AM | 2 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 144.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR

77.87

 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26

312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: