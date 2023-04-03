PDM alliance files plea on reservations over three member Supreme Court bench

ISLAMABAD – The ruling alliance objected to a three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing as the apex court commenced the elections delay case.

In latest development, a fresh petition filed in the top court sought reconstitution of the bench hearing the poll delay case. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed that if the order of the ECP is upheld, the remaining appeals will be dismissed, stressing that ECP was bound to implement the court verdict.

Chief Justice Bandial remarked that law did not allow anyone to delay polls, adding only the court can extend the date.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

The special bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will commence the case, days after Justice Mandukhel and Justice Amin Ud din recused themselves from hearing the bench. The apex court had summoned secretaries of interior and finance.

The apex court continued hearing despite the ruling alliance expressing no confidence in the bench hearing the matter and urged for the formation of a full court.

Last week, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan, Pakistan Bar Council requested the court to form a full court for hearing the crucial matter, however, the court rejected the government's request.

Amid the widening differences, Interior Minister hinted at filing references against three Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial who are hearing an elections delay case.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan-led PTI lamented PDM’s stance, calling it an attack on the Constitution, and fired a broadside at the PML-N for pressurizing the country's top judges.

